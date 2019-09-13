Watch: Homes evacuated in Ballymoney security alert

A number of homes in Ballymoney have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The object was found in the Raceview Drive area of the town on Friday morning.

The scene in Ballymoney where a suspicious object was discovered. Credit: Ben Tucker

Police said the Joey Dunlop Centre on the Garryduff Road has been opened as a rest centre for residents.

There are no further details at the time.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the news was "concerning" and urged anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact police.

"Obviously because of concern for safety it has been necessary to evacuate homes, but those responsible for the device have created disruption for residents in the area," he said.

"Everyone will hope that the area can be made safe quickly and people allowed to return to their homes as soon as possible.

"It is vital that anyone with information assists the police with their inquiries. There can be no place for anyone who would use intimidation or violence."