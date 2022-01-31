Watch: ‘I’m taking hit on my own after being ousted in blaze of publicity’, says DUP MLA Jim Wells

DUP MLA Jim Wells has said he was left disappointed by the manner in which he was ousted from the party but is now looking at other jobs after representing South Down for 24 years.

On Friday, party officers deselected him and chose Diane Forsythe as their preferred candidate in May's election.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Monday, Jim Wells described Edwin Poots as an excellent candidate and the most experienced Executive member in the DUP who has had four portfolios including health and agriculture.

“He’d be very well known in South Down and would have a good relationship with the rural farming community and the fishing industry,” he said.

“So I think he’s a very neat fit. Obviously I would like to be that candidate but that’s not possible now. So that’s why I approached Edwin and asked him will he consider standing, which he did.”

Mr Wells said that as he’s had little time to absorb the news he’s unsure what the future holds but hinted at a role in radio punditry.

“I really don’t know because my whole identity as a person has been wrapped up in this building for such a long time, 27 years, but know I’m going to lose that identity and I’m not quite certain where I go from there.”

The DUP man explained that a part of him would be relieved to tell his wife that he was stepping away from politics.

He said: “That’s because my wife is in a care home, my wife had a serious stroke seven years ago and really wouldn’t be able to understand what’s going on.

“But that’s a double-edged sword because it also means that I’ve had to take this hit on my own as it were and that can be difficult without someone to share that burden with.

“She married me when I was here, so she knew exactly what she was letting herself in for and I was only able to continue because of her support. When she had a stroke then it became very difficult doing it on your own.

“I suppose what has concerned me is not so much what has happened but how it happened. It was announced in a blaze of publicity, there wasn’t an opportunity to sort of gently fade away.”

He continued: “One minute you’re the MLA, the next minute it’s this dramatic announcement that you’re not. My demise was very much in the forefront of the public’s mind.

“I didn’t expect that, but then all political careers end in failure, so therefore why should I expect that mines would be any different.

“There’s obviously some vibrations from the leadership contest but I still come back to the fact that can we as a party afford to have a major election without someone with the experience of Edwin Poots.

“Can we have him on the sidelines, I don’t believe that’s an option, we have to have this experience in the campaign.”