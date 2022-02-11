Watch: ITV’s Bradley Walsh urges Co Down pupils to ‘be kind’ in surprise video message

TV presenter Bradley Walsh sent a surprise video message to the pupils of Brooklands primary school.

Presenter of hit ITV show The Chase, Bradley Walsh, made a surprise appearance at a special assembly at Brooklands primary school in Dundonald for children’s mental health week.

In the video message he said: “Hello everyone at Brooklands Primary School, Bradley Walsh here, on the set of your favourite teatime show The Chase.

“Mr Henry tells me it’s children’s mental health week and has asked if I can share some tips with you on how to take care of your own mental health.

“I have one very important but one very simple tip, please be kind to others and of course yourself.

“If you can get to the end of the day and think ‘today, I was kind’, or someone was kind to me, then I reckon the world we live in will be a happier place.

“Please take good care of yourselves, and lots of love.”

P7 teacher at the school, Mark Henry shared the video on Twitter with the post:

“Another famous friend helped bring #childrensmentalhealthweek2022 to a close at Brooklands PS, Belfast! Huge thanks to @BradleyWalsh& team for a timely reminder to #BeKind!”

This is not the first time a celebrity has sent a personalised message to the school. Last year Gary Lineker, Stephen Fry and Matt Lucas all shared encouraging words for the start of the new term in a video created by Mr Henry.