Watch: James Nesbitt's words of love and respect at funeral for dad Jim (91)
A crowd of several hundred mourners gathered in Castlerock to help the seaside's town's favourite son say an emotional final farewell to his father.
At a simple ceremony in the front garden of the family home at Castlerock family and friends heard film and TV star James Nesbitt tell how proud his father, James Snr was of all this family.
"We will all miss dad terribly," he said.
"We loved him because he loved us."
Addressing the crowd paying their respects James described his father as a man who lived to talk, loved his music, loved his spirit and had taught his children well.
Among mourners were representatives from James Snr's beloved Coleraine Football Club.
Former primary school headmaster Mr Nesbitt died last week aged 91.