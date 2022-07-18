Watch: Jeremy Corbyn laughs as Sammy Wilson launches attack on climate change agenda

Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn was seen chuckling behind Sammy Wilson in the House of Commons on Monday, as the DUP MP criticised climate change policies amid the latest UK heatwave.

Taking to Twitter, the East Antrim representative wrote: “Climate policies are costing my constituents a fortune and draining their pockets during a cost of living crisis.

"Don’t listen to the heatwave hysteria. We don’t need Government to tell us to enjoy the sun responsibly and look out for each other.”

In an accompanying clip, Mr Wilson says: “While government departments should prepare and plan for foreseen and unforeseen emergencies and crises, does the minister not agree with me that some of the hysteria we have seen demonstrated in this house today about a couple of warm days, which most of our constituents – if they’re not working – are probably out enjoying.

“‘And then it gets too hot’ – well go and sit in the shade, have a cold drink and cool down,” he continues, and adds that “the main thing is that we should explain to people, their own personal responsibilities, but what we should be avoiding is heaping on them more expensive climate policies, which are already costing them a fortune and draining their pockets”.

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn can be seen just behind Mr Wilson’s shoulder, laughing as he launched his latest verbal attack upon the climate change agenda.

Last November, the DUP politician branded COP26 a "climate circus" as he warned the Chancellor about the "huge costs" of net zero.

Previously describing himself as “a keen environmentalist”, Mr Wilson also questioned whether world leaders can really “control the earth’s thermostat” simply by reducing C02 emissions.

In his letter, published in this newspaper, Mr Wilson questioned efforts to change the climate at COP26, which was attended by his DUP colleagues – the then-First Minister Paul Givan and Environment Minister Edwin Poots.

“Those with a basic knowledge of geography, science and history would know that the earth’s climate is constantly changing and the natural forces which are responsible are well beyond the ability of man to influence,” he said.

A spokesperson for Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland responded: “The DUP should be deeply embarrassed by what Sammy Wilson has said – while his party colleagues are at the COP26 negotiations and when the survivability of life on our planet is at stake.”

On Monday, the UK and Ireland were engulfed in sizzling temperatures, with the hottest day in Northern Ireland so far this year.

Derrylin village in Co Fermanagh had the highest recorded temperature at 31.1C, just 0.2 degrees short of Northern Ireland’s hottest day recorded in history, which was last July in Co Tyrone’s Castlederg.

At the weekend, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin told Sky News: "We've had hot spells in the past. But what is absolutely clear is that these hot spells, these heatwaves are becoming more intense, more frequent. The science is absolutely clear that climate change has its fingerprints all over this current hot spell.”

He added: "What we know is that 40C is now 10 times more likely in the UK than it would be under a naturally-varying climate - so one that humans haven't influenced.

"So we are going to experience these kind of heatwaves more and more frequently. Heatwaves are getting more severe, getting more ferocious, they are lasting longer and temperatures are rising and that's all part of climate change."