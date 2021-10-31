Watch: Jerry Springer wishes people of Derry a ‘happy Halloween’

US broadcaster Jerry Springer has wished the people of Derry a “happy Halloween” during an online video message to one of the city’s residents.

The well wishes from the television host came during a Cameo broadcast he had produced for fan Paul Curran.

Mr Springer – who charges £99 to produce a personal use video message on the platform - said he hoped the people of the city “enjoy the holiday”.

“Hey guys, Jerry Springer here and I want to wish a very happy Halloween to the people of Derry in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I understand Paul, you attended my show back in 2015, I appreciate that I hope you had a good time.

“The good news is you attended the show but you weren’t on the show, because if you were on the show that would have been horrible, that’s not a good thing.

“Anyway, have a very happy Halloween and I hope you get lots of candy, take care of yourselves and each other.”

Born in London, Mr Springer hosted his famous television talk show between 1991 and 2018, when the show filmed its final episodes for broadcast on US network NBC.

The show was infamous for its lively debates and confrontations between participants, alongside the regular chants of “Jerry, Jerry” from the studio audience.

The London-born broadcaster and journalist also hosted a short-lived UK version of the show, alongside appearing as a presenter on the likes of Have I Got News For You and Channel 4’s The Friday Night Project.

Mr Springer’s message comes as Derry is set to welcome its famous Halloween festivities back on Sunday.

Having been cancelled last year, there is expected to be significant crowds of people across Northern Ireland flocking to the city to enjoy the spectacular fireworks display at 9pm.

There’s also sure to be plenty of excitement elsewhere across NI, with the return of nightclubs and the removal of social distancing rules in hospitality prompting a lively night ahead for Halloween revelers.