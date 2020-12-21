Watch: Knockbreda Primary School class performs Christmas classic with a coronavirus twist

The Christmas classic When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney has been given a bit of a re-write by the P7 class at Knockbreda Primary School - much to the delight of the children and their parents.

While the school children are missing out on their usual Christmas Show, teachers didn’t want them missing out on that festive feeling so each class came up with individual ideas which were recorded.

The children in Collin Bell’s class contribution puts a very current slant to one of the season’s most well know children’s Christmas song.

Bedecked in their finest, most colourful Christmas jumpers the children and in their best singing voices the children blast out “When Santa Got Covid-19” in the short video.

Mr Bell said he wanted something that would put a smile on people’s faces.

He said: “We have been trying to bring as much cheer to the kids as we can because this has been a very tough time for them and because they are missing out on their Christmas show.

“All of the classes came up with their own ideas of what to do and recorded it so it could be shared with their parents.

“We decided to do a Covid remix of a Christmas Song so we changed When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney so I put together alternative words and we came up with “When Santa Got Covid-19”.

“The kids love it. We had an elf visited the school this week and the kids sang it to the elf impromptu because they enjoy it so much.

“We had an online live pantomime as well which parents could tune in to because it is so important to make things as special as possible for the children.

“This is not like any Christmas they have had before and hopefully never will again.”