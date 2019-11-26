Watch: Major investigation launched after sudden death of baby in Armagh

A major investigation has been launched following the sudden death of a baby in Armagh on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Craigavon following the incident, which happened in the Keady area of Armagh.

Forensics at a property in the Market Street area of Keady following the sudden death of a baby on October 26th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

He is being questioned by detectives in Banbridge.

Police officers and forensic teams carried out investigations at a flat in Market Street.

A post-mortem is expected to take place to determine the cause of death and there are no further details at this time.

Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh Cathal Boylan said he had spoken to a family member following the "unfathomable tragedy".

"They are all in deep shock. We shall keep them in our prayers," he said.