Watch: Man charged after two cars appear to drive at pedestrians in north Belfast.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of motoring offences following an incident in the Glenbryn Park area of north Belfast.

A video posted to social media appears to show two cars driving erratically toward members of the public on March 20th.

A number of people can be seen chasing the vehicles onto Alliance Road following the incident.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a PSNI spokesperson said: "A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of motoring offences and is due to appear in court on 17th April.

"The charges follow a report of an incident in the Glenbryn Park and Alliance Road area of north Belfast on the evening on Monday 20th March.

"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

“Two vehicles have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation. Police appeal to anyone with information about the incident to contact us on 101."