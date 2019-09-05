Watch: Man charged with drink driving in Dungannon as video emerges on social media

A man has been charged with drink driving as a video emerged of an incident in Co Tyrone.

The footage, which emerged on Thursday, shows a blue Volkswagen Golf driving on the Granville Road in Dungannon.

A police spokesperson said: "Police charged a 46 year old man with driving with excess alcohol in breath. He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 25 September.

"As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS."

"We are sick and tired of arresting drink drivers in this district on a daily basis," said a police officer speaking from Dungannon on Thursday night.

"We regularly say, ‘Another potential killer off the roads’ it may appear to be a sound bite, but watch this footage filmed by one of you guys from Mondays drink driver arrest on the Granville Road and you’ll see exactly what we mean.

"This has to stop, everyone has a role to play, us, you and the courts.

"The stigmatising of drink drivers urgently needs to be ramped up within families and amongst friends.

Lets get the roads cleaned of these selfish individuals," they said.