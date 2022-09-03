Watch: Man ‘incredibly lucky’ to be alive after kayak capsizes off Co Antrim coast

Rescue teams heard cries for help after major operation

The scene off Brown's Bay near Larne

A man is “incredibly lucky” to have survived after his kayak capsized off the Co Antrim coast, sparking a major rescue operation.

Coastguard teams plus RNLI lifeboats and two rescue helicopters were involved in Friday night’s incident.

It is reported the man's family raised the alarm after seeing his kayak capsize off Brown's Bay near Larne at about 8.40pm.

The man was found floating on his back and rescued by the inshore lifeboat after rescue teams heard him shouting for help.

He was in a serious condition and was taken to hospital.

Belfast Coastguard said the man was “incredibly lucky”.

It said: “We tasked Portmuck, Larne and Ballycastle coastguard rescue teams, rescue helicopters 199 and 116 as well as requesting the launch of both Larne RNLI lifeboats. A Mayday relay was broadcast to shipping in the area.

“Around 60 minutes into the incident, coastguard rescue officers heard cries for help, and guided the lifeboat into the area.

"Larne Inshore Lifeboat quickly located the man and rescued him to the shore where he was treated by coastguard, lifeboat, helicopter paramedics and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, before being transported to hospital.

“This man was not wearing a lifejacket. He is incredibly lucky.”