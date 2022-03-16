Watch: Man wielding axe steals thousands of pounds from Dungannon betting shop – PSNI make renewed appeal

Image of the man attacking the shop with an axe Credit: Crime NI

A renewed appeal has been issued on BBC’s Crime NI show after a man wielding an axe stole thousands of pounds from a Dungannon betting shop in December last year.

Images from the programme, broadcast on Tuesday evening, show the man running into the shop wearing a grey tracksuit, before he smashes a sheet of glass at the counter, leaving the staff member on duty terrified.

The robbery happened in Scotch Street at around 7.50pm on December 29, 2021.

The man is seen instructing the staff member to hand over money, with the bag of notes he receives understood to have contained more than £6,000 and around 755 Euros.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police said the man then instructed the cashier to get on the ground as he fled from the premises.

A PSNI spokesperson encouraged anyone with information to come forward to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

At the time of the robbery, the incident was condemned by local SDLP councillor Adam Gannon who described it as a “terrifying ordeal for the member of staff involved”.

"This was a reckless, violent and dangerous attack. The individual responsible clearly doesn’t care about the welfare of anyone they may hurt,” he added.