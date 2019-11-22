Watch: Moment four hooded thieves ram-raid Northern Ireland shop

Please review your details and accept them to load the content

This is the moment four hooded men ram-raided a shop in Armagh before making off with a sum of cash.

The Mace store on Railway Street was targeted during the early hours of Thursday, November 14.

CCTV footage, published by Armagh I, shows four thieves ramming the shuttered shop three times.

On the third occasion the hapless thieves nearly pinned one of the criminals to the shop front.

The video footage also shows two cars pass by before the men make off with the shop's safe.

Sergeant Lyons said: "Shortly after 2.35am, it was reported that a Mazda car reversed into the front of a petrol station in the area causing damage to the property.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 101 14/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."