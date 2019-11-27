Watch: Murder victim Michael Kerr's last movements revealed in CCTV footage

Police investigating the murder of Co Down man Michael Kerr have released CCTV images of his final movements before his “vicious and sustained” killing.

Officers believe Mr Kerr, who had worked as a TV and radio announcer for BBC Northern Ireland in the 1970s and 1980s, was either attacked after disturbing intruders in his home or was murdered as part of a personal vendetta.

The 68-year-old’s body was discovered in his Birch Drive home in Bangor on Tuesday, November 19.

The PSNI have now released CCTV footage of Mr Kerr’s final movements as he took the bus into Bangor town centre on a routine shopping trip.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw appealed to the public to contact police if anyone saw Mr Kerr in Bangor town centre on Saturday, November 16, or any time after that.

“He was a creature of habit and this was his normal routine weekend shopping trip,” said DCI Shaw.

“Mike had quite a precise routine for every day of the week, which rarely varied. He always left home at approximately 9.15am, returning home at about 10.15am.

“Saturday, November 16, was no different and the CCTV shows Mike walking along Birch Drive after leaving his home to where he got the bus into Bangor town centre.

Footage of Michael Kerr's last known movements.

“You can see him going into a newsagents and one of Mike’s pleasures in life was completing the crossword in The Times newspaper everyday.

“We then see him enter a supermarket in town to get provisions for the weekend. Mike’s daily routine involved buying what he needed for the day ahead and we now know he was buying food for Sunday also.

“The meal that Michael bought for that Sunday remains uneaten.”

DCI Shaw now believes that Mr Kerr was killed sometime between 2pm on Sunday, November 17, and 9.15am the following morning after failing to leave his home according to his normal routine.

Murder victim Michael Kerr

“My investigation is still at an early stage but I believe the attack happened at his home and I am working to establish how many people attacked him and whether he knew his attackers,” continued DCI Shaw.

“I am still also considering two hypotheses that he was attacked after disrupting intruders who entered his home or that it was possibly some sort of personal vendetta.

“I continue to appeal to any members of the public who find any discarded or suspicious objects in the Birch Drive or surrounding areas to contact police on 101.”