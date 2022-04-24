Watch: Nebraska cheerleaders delight Belfast shoppers ahead of US College Football Classic

Cheerleaders from The Northwestern University Wildcats and the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers performed to shoppers in Victoria Square, Belfast ahead of August's highly anticipated College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Northwestern University (Wildcats) will take on the University of Nebraska (Cornhuskers), which will be the first time that either team has ever travelled to play in Ireland.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th April 2022 Pictured here in Titanic are cheerleaders for Chicago’s Northwestern Wildcats & Nebraska Cornhuskers. Both teams will compete at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday,27th of August. General tickets go on sale this Friday 29th April on www.ticketmaster.ie/touchdowndublin Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Nebraska is one of the most successful American College Football teams in history, with strong Irish ties to the city of Chicago where the Wildcats are based.

A total of 18,000 US fans and 5,000 European fans are expected to travel to Dublin for the fixture.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th April 2022 Pictured here in Victoria Square are cheerleaders for Chicago’s Northwestern Wildcats & Nebraska Cornhuskers. Both teams will compete at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday,27th of August. General tickets go on sale this Friday 29th April on www.ticketmaster.ie/touchdowndublin Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The game is expected to generate a massive £53m for the Irish Economy with the fixture also being broadcast to a live US TV audience of 3 million viewers.

Both teams will compete at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 27th of August. General tickets go on sale this Friday 29th April on TicketMaster.ie