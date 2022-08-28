Watch: NI man sucks 'Toe of Satan' - world's hottest lolly that is ‘900 times hotter’ than a jalapeño

Spice boy Roy braves ‘Toe of Satan’ challenge to raise funds for NI Children’s Hospice

A man from Bangor has danced with the Devil in a challenge to raise money for the NI Children’s Hospice — by sucking on the world’s hottest lollipop for five minutes.

Roy Williams (42) described the Toe of Satan as “insane, physical pain”.

An eye-watering 9 million units on the Scoville scale, which measures the heat of chilis, the scorching confectionery is made using the infamous Carolina Reaper pepper.

Its creators claim the Satanic lolly is 900 times hotter than a jalapeno.

Spicy food challenges have increased in popularity in recent years, spurred on by viral social media videos.

This wasn’t Mr Williams’s first encounter with the flames of Hell.

He had previously raised cash by completing the ‘One Chip’ challenge, managing to finish two tortilla chips measuring 1.7m Scoville units.

But he said that was “absolutely no comparison” to the Toe of Satan.

He explained: “It was a long five minutes… people think it’s easy, it really wasn’t.

“Inside my head is still on fire, [that] kind of gives you an idea how bad it is, really. It hits you so hard, it’s difficult to swallow.

“I couldn’t wait to get it out of my mouth.

“I was never going to let the Toe of Satan beat me.”

He insisted he didn’t regret the challenge.

“I’m always looking at ways to get involved with charities and give back,” he explained.

“When it was suggested to me I knew I had to get involved. You just have to go online and see the work they do [at the hospice].

“There’s been cancer in my family and in my wife’s family as well, so it’s very close to my heart.”

And he isn’t finished with spice challenges. He added. “I’ve been told that there’s a chocolate bar that’s hotter than the Toe of Satan — I say bring it on.”

The fundraising event took place at Curious Candy in Bangor. The shop has over 400 jars of sweets and specialises in international treats, with products coming from as far away as America, Canada, Australia, Ukraine and India.

Mr Williams was spurred on by those who watched the event on Facebook, where many said they would be unable to undertake such a challenge.

“Brilliant, well done,” commented one.

While another said the challenge “looked painful”.

Business owner Jacqueline McKeown told the Belfast Telegraph that there was a growing demand for unbearably spicy sweets.

She has yet to make a repeat sale on some of the more extreme products, though the shop has sold out of the Toe of Satan lollies. She has yet to try the lollipop herself.

She laughed: “Not at all, don’t be so silly!

“I wouldn’t even consider it. The hottest I will have is a korma.”

The shop also sells the world’s hottest gummy bear, with customers mixing it alongside regular sweets to create a roulette challenge.

Saturday’s event was streamed live across social media, and both brave challenger and candy shop owner have urged viewers to continue to donate both in-store and online if they can.

Mr Williams said: “If you want to see a grown man cry, you’re about to — it’s bound to be worth a couple of quid.”

And Ms McKeown added: “We try to do as much as we can for the Children’s Hospice, it’s a charity very close to our heart.”