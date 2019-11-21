Watch: Northern Ireland firefighters attend Donegal garage fire

Firefighters from Northern Ireland helped deal with a blaze at a commercial garage in a Donegal village.

Three fire crews from Northland Link Fire Station and Dungiven Fire Station attended the incident in Killea at 11.07pm on Wednesday.

A fire service spokesperson said the garage was well alight when firefighters arrived.

Crews used four jets, a light portable pump and a water tanker to extinguish the fire.

Fire operations were carried out by both NIFRS and Donegal Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the incident was under control by 1.05am.