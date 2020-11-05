Watch: Northern Ireland woman who lost her mother to Covid's heartfelt plea to the public in the fight against pandemic

A grieving Northern Ireland woman who lost her mother to Covid-19 has issued a heartfelt plea that the Executive hopes will spur in the public on in the fight against the pandemic.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill met with Rhonda Tait, whose mother Josephine Brown died in April, to thank her for agreeing to share her story on how the virus has devastated her family.

Rhonda's appeal will be at the centre of a new media campaign that will be broadcast on social media and TV from Friday, in a bid to highlight the threat of coronavirus.

A video of Rhonda's story was played at the Executive's Stormont press conference on Thursday.

"As a person my mummy was fun, she was so loving and caring. I wasn't expecting the doctor to say to me 'they are possible Covid-19 symptoms'," Rhonda says in the footage.

"Once they closed the door, that was it. I was out on the street watching the ambulance drive away. I just wanted to go and hold her hand, to hug her, for her to hug me. That hug from your mummy always made everything better.

"I knew when my phone rang. Having to tell my three sisters that our wee mummy, our life, the heart and soul of the family had died in hospital all alone.

"You're not hurting anybody by wearing a mask, or washing your hands or social distancing, so just do it. It could save so many lives."

Arlene Foster said that, while the Covid statistics are "shocking", Rhonda's appeal "reminds us that behind every number there is human suffering."

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 is still with us. It is still infecting people and it is still, tragically, ending lives. This has been a long battle, and I understand people are weary, but the pandemic isn’t over yet. We cannot afford to let our guard down," she added.

“Rhonda has been incredibly courageous in sharing her experience. She does so in the hope that more families won’t lose a loved one. That is why we are urging everyone to follow the guidance.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill commended Rhonda's bravery for telling her story "to protect others from that same pain".

“Covid-19 has already taken too many people before their time. Tragedy has already touched too many lives. It’s down to us all to follow the regulations and stop the spread of this cruel disease," she said.

“The advice hasn’t changed, nor has the power we have to stop the spread of coronavirus. Limit your contacts, wash your hands, wear a face covering and keep your distance. Our actions do matter. What you do today could help prevent another family from suffering the loss of a loved one.”