Watch: Northern Ireland YouTuber captures stunning first-person drone tour of Ballymena town centre

A commercial video producer and Northern Ireland YouTuber has given Ballymena a dramatic new perspective after piloting a first-person view drone around the town centre.

Stephen Reid (34), who runs his own commercial video production business Grafters Media, said the project was about showing a local town centre in a new light and from a different angle.

Rather than using the standard drone familiar to many to film the scene, Stephen said he discovered the FPV (first-person view) drone as a way of capturing video in a much more dramatic way.

In the video on his YouTube channel, Stephen’s drone can be seen weaving around the streets of Ballymena and suddenly jumping from a street-level perspective to the skies in the blink of an eye.

The dramatic footage shows the drone effortlessly moving around the streets, between lampposts and swiveling around trees, as it gives an impressive perspective of the town.

Filmed as part of a project alongside the Ballymena Business improvement District (BID) group, and with the permission of the local council and other authorities, Stephen said learning to fly this particular drone took weeks of training.

"We do a lot of very standard commercial work but we are always trying to keep an eye out for new technologies that will sort of let us do something that maybe people haven’t seen before or present something in a way that makes people think differently about it or changes people’s perceptions,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“These drones are completely manual flying they have no GPS or assist. One wrong move you will crash it. A standard video drone if you take your hands off the control it will sit in the air. If I did that with that drone it would just fall out of the sky.

"To learn to fly like that I had to spend weeks practicing in like a computer game simulator. The first few times I used the simulator I instantly crashed.

"You fly wearing these goggles, so it is like you are actually flying a small stunt plane or you are a bird. It is what allows you to do these much more complex moves. I started getting into this six months ago and that video in Ballymena is my first commercial application of it."

Stephen said the days of filming involved early mornings starting at 6am while the streets were clear of pedestrians and explained the pressure was on as safety rules around filming meant he only had a certain amount of time.

"We had to film it in about six different segments,” he added.

"For most of the shots you see I had a maximum of two chances to get them right.

"I always think that if you can show somebody somewhere they think is familiar and in a new light, they will think about it differently. That is why I wanted to use this FPV drone to film in the town.

“People say town centres are on the decline and retail is on the decline. People enjoy the experience of going into town. But in my mind we just have to think about them differently. Town centres of the future are going to be more community based and are going to continue to be very important.”