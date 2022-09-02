Watch: One of Northern Ireland’s oldest living women celebrates 107th birthday in Belfast

One of Northern Ireland’s oldest living women celebrated her 107th birthday in Belfast while being serenaded by her great-great grandchildren.

At Strathearn Carehome on the Belmont Road, multiple generations gathered inside to enjoy cake and for a rendition of happy birthday to Agnes Thompson, led by a tartan-clad piper.

Agnes Thompson celebrating her 107th birthday surrounded by family at Strathearn Care Home in Belfast.

While letters from the Queen and the Irish President sat on the mantelpiece, a picture collage also told the story of more than a century of Agnes’ family life.

At the top, a black and white portrait showed Belfast-born Agnes with her late husband Robbie who had worked in the shipyards as well as her two late sons Ralph and Roy.

Several pictures also show her holding babies, who have now grown up to have children of their own.

Agnes Thompson with her late husband Rabbie Thompson on holiday in the Isle of Man circa mid 1960s.

Today, she has seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren with the youngest being one-year-old Finn.

The centre of attention from a media scrum, Agnes was happy to answer questions.

Delighted to be surrounded by her family, she revealed that her favourite ice cream flavour was raspberry.

Agnes Thompson celebrates her 107th birthday at Strathearn Care Home in east Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

Matter of fact when asked how it felt to turn 107, she quipped: “I’m just the same as I was yesterday.”

Granddaughter Jean Hill told the Belfast Telegraph, said Agnes had lived through four British monarchs, soon to be 22 Prime Ministers and 19 US Presidents.

"She was born in 1915 before partition, so the Irish Government recognise my Granny as an Irish citizen so they sent coins and letters from President Michael D Higgins’ office,” she said.

"She’s lived through so many things like the moon landing, the Berlin wall coming down, Dolly the sheep being cloned."

A family photo collage of Agnes Thompson (107). She's pictured at the top with her late husband Robbie and sons Ralph and Roy.

The much asked question of the day was about her grandmother’s secret to a long life.

"She’s had a great interest in everything around her so I think that’s one of the things that’s kept her young,” she said.

"She loves to go everywhere, loves new experiences. She would have walked everywhere and I think that’s what kept her healthy.”

With Agnes having only moved into a care home four years ago, Jean said the family were profoundly grateful for the care staff had provided her during various lockdowns.

"They’ve been really good to granny. They have been her family when we haven’t been allowed in.

Agnes Thompson, with her son Roy, son Ralph on his wedding day with his bride Mary, and standing behind is Agnes’s husband Rabbie. Dec 1958.

"She’s had Covid twice and has sailed through it. She has such good health and excellent care here.”

Fondly looking over the family montage was grandson David Thompson (57), son of Ralph.

One photo showed a smiling Agnes on top of a donkey while on holiday in Blackpool.

"She's still quite clued in really,” he said.

"There she is holding my son Josh as a baby, but he’s a father now as well.”

He said it was an emotional experience having so many generations together in the one room to celebrate the special day.

“It’s incredible that she’s reached 107 years of age. She’s always been such a kind wee woman.

"You never had anything bad to say about anyone.

"She really loved her two sons, and when her grandchildren like me came along she actually paid for a lot of us to go on holiday in Spain 45 years ago.

“I think she had got a redundancy payment after working for the Goblin factory (which produced tea-making machines).

"She also worked in the old linen mills.”

He put her long life down to a deep love of family.

"I just think it’s her good nature. She did enjoy a drink on a Saturday night back in the day, but I think she just loved her family.

"They kept her going, so she just kept going. She’s an incredible lady."