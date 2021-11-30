Watch out Kate! Nine-year-old Ezinne, ‘Belfast Mayor of the Day’, wants your job

And Nigerian-born primary school girl performed like a seasoned professional when handed the chain of office

They say that mayors are becoming younger and younger these days.

Niall O’Donnghaile certainly caused a sensation 10 years ago when he became Lord Mayor of Belfast, aged just 25.

But that’s ancient compared to nine-year-old Ezinne Nwosu, who was given the mayoral chain of office for the day at City Hall on Tuesday.

And the Nigerian-born Holy Family Primary School pupil took to her task like a seasoned campaigner after stepping into current incumbent Kate Nicholl’s shoes.

Like all mayoral terms of office, it began with a press conference, followed by a series of engagements, which included a visit to her north Belfast school and the official opening of the new Avoniel Leisure Centre in east Belfast.

And of course no mayoral day would be complete without an afternoon City Hall reception for Africa House representatives and her proud parents, who were there to see their daughter wear the chain of office.

Ezinne was selected to be part of the ‘Lord Mayor for a Day’ initiative, organised by Africa House, following a visit by Zimbabwe-born Councillor Nicholl earlier this year.

It’s aimed at encouraging members of the black and ethnic minority communities to become involved in politics and foster engagement from an early age.

Young Ezinne, who settled in Northern Ireland with her parents two years ago, showed no nerves as she spoke in front of a battery of guests and cameras.

Councillor Nicholl had earlier opened proceedings with a special message for Ezinne and her generation.

“We want more children and young people to be involved in politics and we’re so conscious of the lack of representation within Belfast City Council,” she said.

“We want to send a strong message to every young person in the city, particularly from black and ethnic minority communities, that they have a place in politics.”

Standing on the podium alongside Councillor Nicholl, Ezinne gave a short resume about herself as she faced the cameras.

Using the ‘deliberate repetition’ style of a seasoned politician, she then outlined duties she was looking forward to performing.

“I am really happy to have this opportunity,” she said.

“These are the things I will do:

“I will make good choices in council meetings so that Belfast is a good place and a safe place to live.

“I’ll make sure that all my duties are performed without any delays.

“I will make sure that all my appointments and calls are answered and make sure that the special events are organised properly.

“I will work hard to make sure that all the immigrants and ethnic minorities are not left out and that they feel safe, happy and at home in Belfast.

“I will think about planting more trees in Belfast. I will ask everyone to reuse and recycle.

“I will make sure young people like me have a voice when decisions are being made.

“As Mayor of Belfast I want to make sure that I try my best for the whole community and every person who lives here.

“Making sure that my duties and responsibilities are completed is very important to me.

“I want to make sure that I do them properly and be the best I can be.

“I am not only doing this for myself but for everyone that lives in Belfast.”

When asked what part of the day she was most looking forward to, Ezinne didn’t hesitate.

“Visiting my school,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

Watch this space: Ezinne also said she’s looking forward to being Lord Mayor of Belfast for real when she’s older. And for more than just one day…