Watch: Petrol bombs thrown at police on second night of rioting in Derry

Watch: Petrol bombs thrown at police in Derry during security alert

Petrol bombs have been thrown at police as rioting took place on a second night in a row in Londonderry.

Rioting erupted on Friday night after army bomb experts attended the scene of a security alert on Stewarts Terrace near Rosemount, which has now ended.

Cordons were erected in the vicinity and residents were evacuated from their homes.

Footage shows large crowds pelting PSNI Land Rovers with petrol bombs and masonry.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said: "Shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon, Friday 8th September, officers from the Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted a search of a house in the area.

"During the search a number of items were located, resulting in a public safety operation being put in place, which involved a number of residents being evacuated from their homes.

"The items have now been seized and will be subject to rigorous forensic examination in the coming days and weeks."

He continued: "A large group of people gathered in the area from around 6pm and threw a number of items at officers, including petrol bombs and masonry.

"Thankfully, there have been no reports of any officers injured.

"Police have now left the area and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return."

Youths were seen preparing petrol bombs in alleyways amid escalating tensions in the area earlier.

A young hooded boy was photographed holding a glass bottle while his hooded friend leaned in with a lighter.

Children on bikes also gathered in a nearby street.

Other pictures showed two Ammunition Technical Officer (ATO) vehicles at the scene of the alert.

Drone shot: Police and ATO on scene of the security alert in the Rosemount area of Derry. Pic by SC Media.

They were parked beside a car on the street which is lined with terraced houses.

Photographs from the scene also show the front door of a house has been damaged following searches.

Local councillor John Boyle has called for calm following a night of rioting in another part of the city on Thursday where military grade weapons were seized during police searches.

"When ATO turn up at a situation like this there’s obviously something for them to look at,” he said.

"In a situation like this there are very obvious concerns and residents are worried.

"It is always shocking when weapons or explosives are found in residential areas – how dangerous can you get?”

“It is wrong wherever they are stored, but keeping them in residential areas shows a total disregard for the safety of other people.”

Watch: Police and ATO on scene of a security alert in the Rosemount area of Derry

The SDLP representative all said those targeting the PSNI for “turning up in their areas” need to hear the following message loud and clear.

"The reality is that if people weren’t storing weapons in their homes the police wouldn’t need to turn up – there would be no need,” Mr Boyle said.

"There is a complete lack of thought and respect.”

Brooke Park Leisure Centre was used as a rest centre for all those forced to flee their properties.

Police seal off De Burgh Terrace which leads to Stewarts Terrace in Derry where a security alert is underway. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.09.23

Derry City & Strabane District Council has provided an update to residents on social media.

“Please note that the Brooks Park LC is only open as a respite centre for those affected by the security alert and closed for sports activities this evening,” it posted on X.

"Brooke Park is also closed to the public.”

Mr Boyle expressed concern about the very young age of children being caught up in the disorder.

"They are putting their own lives and futures in danger and they are too young to understand that,” he said.

"They should go home.”

PSNI Superintendent Calderwood said the investigation remains ongoing and appealed to anyone who has any information that may assist detectives to call 101.

"Yet again, our officers had to deal with extremely challenging circumstances, coming under attack by large groups of people,” he added.

"This is reckless and criminal behaviour, and it has to stop. It is absolutely appalling and achieves nothing except harm to our community.

"We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support."