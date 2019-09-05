Watch: Piglet caught wandering Northern Ireland road - police seek owner

The piglet found on the Tobermore Road. Credit: PSNI

Police are appealing for the owners of a lost piglet to come forward after it was found wandering on a road in Magherafelt.

The baby pig was discovered wandering along the Tobermore Road at about 1am on Thursday.

Photographer Martin McKenna was returning from work when another driver flashed him down.

He stopped and discovered the pig walking between the white lines of the road.

The whole incident was captured on his car's dash cam.

After rescuing the pig he took it to the local PSNI station and officers have appealed for its owners to come forward.

"Cows and sheep on the road are a common shout, but piglets.....not so much," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"With ears like that, pigs really could fly! This little one was rescued by a kind member of the public on the Tobermore Road at 0100hrs on 5/9/2019 and Police would like to identify the owner to return her home.

"Please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 71 of 5/9/2019 if you have any information."