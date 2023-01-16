Watch: Police chase two scramblers in north Belfast as 15-year-old cautioned for driving offences

The PSNI has warned the public to consider the “legalities” of off-road vehicles after two males were caught riding a scrambler in Ballysillan on Sunday afternoon.

One male, aged 15, was cautioned for a number of driving offences, including driving a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Police are still trying to locate a second male involved in the incident.

Inspector Murphy issued an appeal to those thinking of using a quad, scrambler or other off-road vehicle to put safety first.

He said: “I would like to remind the community of the dangers associated with the use of off-road scramblers and anyone thinking about buying these vehicles must first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its use.

"They are not toys. It is vital that children and young people understand and respect the power of these machines and it is vitally important that the appropriate safety equipment is used and that their use is properly supervised,” he continued.

"The use of such motorised vehicles as a leisure activity can be both exciting and fun however, if used inappropriately, this can be against the law in certain circumstances.”

Some scramblers fail to comply with vehicle regulations and safety standards and are restricted to off-road use. This means they must be only driven on private land where the landowner has given permission – not on pavements, roads or parks.

Police have asked that anyone who witnesses illegal use of off-road vehicles to contact them via 101.