Watch: Police come under attack while dealing with suspected pipe bombs in Derry

PSNI confirm alert has ended and Fahan Street has reopened

Police officers have come under attack while dealing with a number of “suspicious items” in the Fahan Street area of Londonderry.

A video captured at the scene shows young people throwing missiles at police land rovers.

A number of police vehicles were damaged as a result.

The PSNI confirmed that it had dealt with disorder on Monday night but after midnight those involved “dispersed”.

Residents from 13 evacuated properties on Fahan Street have been able to return to their homes.

On Tuesday afternoon the PSNI confirmed the security alert had ended.

Pictured are the “objects” at the centre of the security alert in the Fahan Street area of Derry.

"Fahan Street has re-opened. All residents have returned home,” a spokesperson said.

“We want to thank the community for their cooperation and understanding as we worked to make the area safe.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton condemned those responsible, both for the security alert and also attacking PSNI officers who attended the incident.

The Foyle MLA said: “Those responsible for attacking the PSNI, as they attempt to deal with a security alert in the Fahan Street area of Londonderry, should be absolutely ashamed of their actions.

“The Police are attempting to deal with a situation that has forced residents from their homes and those engaged in these disgraceful attacks are inflicting more harm on their local community.

“Residents have had enough of this thuggish behaviour and want to these actions to stop immediately.

"I am remaining in regular contact with the PSNI, the safety of residents and police officers is paramount at this time.”

Commenting on the attacks against police, Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: "It is extremely disappointing to have witnessed the scenes of disorder on our streets last night.

"Our officers have been in the area following the discovery of a number of suspicious items yesterday morning and we have been working to ensure the area is made safe.

"Scenes like those on our streets last night are senseless.

"Thankfully, we were able to bring the situation under control and restored calm to the area shortly before 11pm.”

He added: "I want to thank everyone who has been affected by this incident. I know how disruptive it has been, especially for residents who had to leave their homes.

"Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation is to keep our community safe, and we are working through this situation as quickly as we can.

"Everyone's safety is our top priority and we will not take any risks with that."

A police helicopter could be heard circling over Derry City on Monday night.

During the alert, a security cordon was widened to include part of the City Walls, while a rest centre was opened at Brooke Park Leisure Centre to accommodate residents out of their homes.

Sinn Fein MLA Padraig Delargy said the security alert was “deeply concerning” and has caused “huge disruption” to residents.

“I have spoken to the Police and they have advised people to avoid the area for now. Pilot’s Row has been opened for anyone in need,” he added.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said the security alert disrupted the lives of local residents.

He said: “This security alert is causing significant disruption in our city this afternoon and the last thing local residents should have to deal with is being forced from their homes on a Monday morning.

"Fahan Street has been closed causing difficulties to people who regularly travel through this area.

“I am on the ground engaging with local residents and community representatives to ensure they are supported until this security alert ends.

"I’m also liaising with police to try and establish a timeline for residents to return to their homes.

“We are sick of incidents like this interrupting the lives of our community and I’d ask anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.”