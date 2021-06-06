Watch: Police raid derelict property in Derry in New IRA probe

Police investigating dissident republican activity in Derry have conducted a search of a property on Sunday.

The footage shows officers entering the boarded up property in Rathkeele Way, through one of the windows in a garden.

Police said the search related to an ongoing investigation into the activity of the New IRA in the area.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Creggan area of Derry / Londonderry today, Sunday 6 June, accompanied by District colleagues.

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the dissident republican group, the new IRA.”