Watch: Police release CCTV footage of crimes across Northern Ireland in latest appeal

Police investigating several crimes across Northern Ireland have released CCTV images in the hope of catching those responsible.

Theft of petrol, Falls Road, Belfast

Police are investigating a theft at a filling station on the Falls Road, Belfast.

At approximately 5:49pm on 2nd December 2021, a male is seen on CCTV entering the store after filling his car with £82 worth of fuel. The male then walks up to the cashier and informed them that he had left his wallet at home but, by agreed of the cashier, he would return back to pay for the fuel. The male then left the store and didn’t return. Enquires have confirmed that the vehicle was displaying false plates.

Description of suspect: White male, 5ft 8, stocky build, wearing dark navy clothing and a beanie hat. He has an Irish accent.

Robberies, north Belfast

Police are investigating a series of robberies in Cavehill and Antrim Road areas of north Belfast earlier this year.

These incidents took place in two separate shops on the Cavehill Road on January 30 and February 9 and then in an Antrim Road shop on 20th February. The three armed robberies were reported over a three-week period involving a masked male suspect who, on each occasion, threatened staff with a knife before demanding and fleeing with money from the till.

Description of suspects: Male, stocky build, wearing green hooded jacket (possibly by the clothing brand Lyle & Scott) in two of the robberies and a blue Under Armour hooded jacket in the other.

Criminal damage, Carrickfergus

Police are investigating criminal damage in Northland and Oakwood Road, Carrickfergus.

At approximately 01:00-02:00am on February 5, 2022, police attended the Northland area in relation to a report of a car having been badly keyed. A further 8 similar reports were received of ‘keying’ damage in the Northland through to Oakwood Road area. CCTV shows a male at 01:10am walking along Northland from North Road direction towards Woodburn Road. He is then seen walking alongside a grey Hyundai Kona, where a scrape can be heard as he walks past. The male then stops at the bonnet and can be seen and heard ‘scoring’ into it using something in his right hand.

Description of suspect: White male, wearing a black padded coat with hood up and white emblem on left breast, dark skinny jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

Assault, Donegal Square East, Belfast

Police are investigating a serious assault at Donegal Square East, Belfast.

At approximately 01:00am on July 31, 2021, CCTV shows a male victim, standing in a group, being approached by another male dressed in all dark clothing. The two males exchange words for short time before the male offender punches the victim in the face sending him backwards landing on the ground. As the male victim hits the ground the same male offender appears to kick him before being dragged off by other persons present. The male victim then appears again a short time later, staggering and holding his jaw. The male victim has suffered a broken jaw and had two teeth dislodged as a result of this assault.

Description of suspect: Black male, blue jeans, black shoes, black polo shirt with a motif on left side of chest. Short black hair.

Criminal damage, Stranmillis, Belfast

Police are investigating criminal damage, graffiti, Belfast.

At approximately 2:05am on 2nd December 2021, a female is seen on CCTV spraying graffiti outside the Stranmillis Evangelical Presbyterian Church. A male is also seen to be present. The graffiti depicts a devil like figure with horns, alongside the letters AE/A. It is being treated as a hate motivated crime. After spraying the graffiti, the couple make off in the direction of the university area.

Description of suspects: