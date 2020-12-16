Watch: Police release CCTV footage of suspected gunmen in Belfast murder of Warren Crossan

Police investigating the murder of Warren Crossan in west Belfast in June have released CCTV footage of two suspected gunmen.

The 28-year-old father of two was shot dead in broad daylight at St Katharine's Road on June 27 when two gunmen chased him and fired a number of shots in the busy residential area.

He was the son of murdered dissident republican chief Tommy Crossan, killed at a fuel depot in Belfast on Good Friday in 2014.

Two men aged, 33 and 45 were arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act in Belfast and Dunmurry in connection with Mr Crossan's murder following searches at two houses in west Belfast.

They were questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite and have been released unconditionally. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said she believed the two men in the CCTV footage were suspected of Mr Crossan's murder.

“The first piece of CCTV footage is of the two suspects crossing the junction on the Falls Road that joins the Whiterock Road and St James’s Road at 8.37am on the day of the murder. I believe that the man on the purple coloured mountain bike arrived from the direction of Turf Lodge and turned onto the Whiterock Road just before 8am," she explained.

“Approximately 40 minutes later at 8.37am he is seen, along with the second suspect travelling along the Whiterock Road, before they cross over the Falls Road and travel along St James Road where a minute or so later they turn left into St James Crescent. I believe they have come directly from the Whiterock estate area.

“They then wait in the vicinity until Warren Crossan arrives at his mother’s house in Rodney Parade at approximately 12.20pm. The gunmen then appear on foot from an alley way between St James Road and Rodney Drive and chase Mr Crossan into St Katharines Road where he is shot multiple times and subsequently sadly dies in the street.

“I believe the gunmen then escape on foot via the same alleyway and I am appealing to anyone who recognises them from the CCTV, or who has information about the murder, to come forward to police."

Warren Crossan

Detective Chief Inspector Shaw said the attack on Mr Crossan was "simply reckless".

"These gunmen did not give any thought to the risk posed to local people in this community when they ran through the streets firing shots, at least one of which struck a vehicle owned by a resident," she said.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about this appalling murder to bring that forward to the police so that we can remove these dangerous gunmen from the streets. I would like to hear from anyone who saw these two men in the area of St James Road, St James Crescent, Rodney Parade and St Katharines Road."

The scene at Rodney Parade in west Belfast where Warren Crossan was shot dead

It is understood Warren Crossan was killed for providing the getaway car used in the killing of Dublin hitman Robbie Lawlor.

At the time of his death Mr Crossan was on police bail accused of possessing £180,000 of cocaine with intent to supply after being arrested at the A1 near Sprucefield in November 2019.

He was also on the run from gardai having skipped bail for a series of alleged burglaries in Donegal.

Anyone with any information about the murder or who may be able to help police with their investigation, is asked to call on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Police have made the Major Incident Public Portal available, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI20P10-PO1 or by going to https://mipp.police.uk.

It can be accessed from any device with internet access and videos and images can be uploaded onto it and clicking the PSNI crest.