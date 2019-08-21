Watch: Police release CCTV in Malcolm McKeown murder probe

Two teenage boys discovered Malcolm McKeown's bodyHe was shot six times in the head and bodyPolice believe an organised crime gang was behind the "brutal and barbaric" shooting

Murder victim Malcolm McKeown was shot up to six times at close range in the head and body, police have confirmed.

The shooting, which was described as "brutal and barbaric" by Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery, is being linked to organised crime gangs. It is understood 10 shots were fired, six of which hit the victim.

Two men, aged 28 and 20, are currently in custody.

On Wednesday, the PSNI released CCTV footage of Mr McKeown's final moments.

Malcolm McKeown

DCI Montgomery said: "Malcolm McKeown was shot up to six times at close range in broad daylight on Monday evening. His body was found slumped in his car which was parked at the side of a garage in Waringstown on Main Street at 9pm with gunshot wounds to his head and body.

"I believe he was murdered earlier in the evening at around 7.15pm. Two teenage boys discovered his body, which is something no child should ever have to witness. It is simply unacceptable."

The CCTV footage shows Mr McKeown entering the shop at the garage at around 7.15pm. He walks back to his car around four minutes later. Police believe it is around this time that a gunman or gunmen shot him.

Police are keen to trace the driver or passengers of a dark blue or black Volkswagen Passat RK62 PLX that was seen driving on Cambrai Heights in Waringstown before the shooting.

Police at the scene of the shooting yesterday

Police believe the gunman or gunmen got out of this vehicle, walked round the back of the garage and shot Mr McKeown before fleeing via Cambrai Heights and Dunkirk Road at around 7.20pm.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw this car travelling on these roads at this time. Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV of this car travelling in the area at this time.

The car was later found burnt out on Glenavon Lane. DCI Montgomery has asked anyone who saw people getting out of this car to contact the PSNI.

The senior officer said that at this stage of the investigation police are keeping an "open mind" on the motive of the murder, but that organised crime is a major line of enquiry.

He said that paramilitary involvement is not a major line of enquiry at this time.

Asked to describe the murder, DCI Montgomery said: "Absolutely brutal and barbaric. To carry this out in broad daylight and to subject two teenage boys to have to witness this and come across a body that has been shot six times is just totally unacceptable."

Forensic officers with a burnt-out car on Glenavon Lane in Lurgan believed to be connected to the murder

Police have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the murder to get in touch with them by calling 101. Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”