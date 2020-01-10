Watch: Police release CCTV of two men after vulnerable woman defrauded out of 'significant amount of money'

Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police investigating the defrauding of a vulnerable older person in Newtownabbey have released CCTV footage of two men officers believe can assist with their investigation.

In September 2019 it was reported that a number of men had called at the home of an elderly resident in the Newtownabbey area offering to carry out gardening work and pressuring her to pay for it.

The lady, aged in her 80s, paid a significant amount of money to the men for the work at her home that was never carried out.

The woman's bank card was also stolen from her home and used in a number of fraudulent transactions.

Police believe the men pictured in the CCTV footage may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

If you can identify the men or assist the police investigation call 101 quoting 1158 11/09/19.