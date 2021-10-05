Watch: Police reviewing Holyland incident involving attacks on cars

Police are investigating after social media footage from the Holyland has emerged appearing to show a group of individuals throwing a plant pot at a resident’s car.

The CCTV footage of the incident in the south Belfast area was posted by Brid Ruddy, a spokeswoman for the Holyland Residents Network.

In a tweet on social media, Ms Ruddy posted the footage and wrote: “Harassment and criminal damage suffered by Holyland residents.

“Daily and nightly! Residents second outdoor plant lifted and flung at their car. Alongside continual bottle smashing and egging of doors and windows.”

The PSNI said the footage shown is being “reviewed” and they appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

PSNI Chief Inspector Allister Hagan said: “We take attacks on personal property seriously and CCTV footage is currently being reviewed of attacks on cars.

“I would again remind anyone living in this area to take personal responsibility for their behaviour. You have a responsibility to be good neighbours as the residents of this area are fed up dealing with anti-social and criminal behaviour on their doorsteps.

“We take all reports of this seriously, and our officers continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem.”

He added: “We are committed to working towards a solution, and welcome any information from the public and local elected representatives to inform what we are doing.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.

“Ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team.”