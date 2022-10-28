Watch: Police share harrowing 999 call from night Hunter McGleenon was murdered along with CCTV showing killer Sharyar Ali gambling instead of looking after baby

The PSNI has shared the harrowing 999 call made the night baby Hunter McGleenon was found unresponsive following the 13 year jail term handed down to his killer.

In the 999 call his clearly distressed mother, Nicole, informs the ambulance service call handler that Hunter is not breathing.

In a PSNI video it is explained that callous killer Sharyar Ali visited a casino and left baby Hunter in a car on a cold November evening for an extended period of time.

CCTV shows Ali gambling while he should be looking after baby Hunter.

Sharyar Ali gambling in a casino

They return home that night when Hunter’s young life is taken.

Sharyar Ali, aged 34, has been sentenced for the ‘appalling’ murder of the 11 month old child following an investigation by detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team.

Mr Ali, who appeared before Newry Crown Court on Thursday was sentenced to life in prison, serving a minimum of 13 years, having previously pleaded guilty to murder.