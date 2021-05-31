Watch: Police vehicle involved in serious collision in east Belfast

Firefighters cut member of the public from their car following two-vehicle crash

A member of the public was cut from their car after a PSNI vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in east Belfast on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred along the Upper Newtownards Road at approximately 4.30pm.

The four people involved in the crash were all taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Emergency services at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Upper Newtownards Road on Monday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when it collided with a white BMW, which was being driven by a member of the public.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service explained they received a 999 call reporting a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Three emergency crews, one non-emergency crew, a rapid response paramedic and a hazardous area response team (HART) were all sent to the scene of the crash.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was also in attendance.

The PSNI vehicle involved in the collision. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Two patients were transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital and the others were brought to the Ulster Hospital.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander David Nichol, said his firefighters assisted the ambulance service with the four casualties.

One of those involved in the crash had to be extracted from the BMW using hydraulic cutting equipment.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 31/05/21.”

The Upper Newtownards Road was closed for several hours after the incident.