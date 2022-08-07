Watch: Portadown road remains closed following large blaze

A road close to the M1 in Portadown is closed as a result of a large blaze which broke out on Saturday night.

The fire broke out on the Blackisland Road shortly after 10pm on Saturday evening, with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.

They said six pumping appliances and up to 55 crew were in attendance at the peak of the fire after reports in the area of a “large explosion” according to one eyewitness on social media.

As of Sunday morning, four appliances still remain at the scene after officers spent the night tackling the fire.

The fire service said a large quantity of bails of hay were on fire in the area and Trafficwatch NI has advised the road remains closed as of Sunday morning with police and fire crews still operating in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Black Island Road, Portadown, is currently closed due to a large fire in the area.

"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance. Please seek an alternative route for your journey."