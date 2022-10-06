Watch: Princess of Wales told ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Royal visit to Belfast

The Princess of Wales has been told “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a meet and greet in north Belfast.

The unknown member of the public, who waited at the front of a crowd to meet Kate Middleton, made the comments suggesting the royal was not in her own country after they shook hands.

“Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” she said.

Kate brushed it off with a smile and continued to speak to others who had waited to meet her during the impromptu walkabout.

However, the lady dressed in green had more to say adding “Ireland belongs to the Irish” while videoing the exchange on her mobile phone.

The Princess is currently in Northern Ireland with the Prince of Wales for a full day of engagements.

William was standing close by but did not appear to be aware of the exchange.

The Royal couple visited the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm (PIPS) on Thursday to demonstrate their long-standing support for mental health and wellbeing.

Prince and Princess of Wales greeted by Lord Mayor Tina Black and MP John Finucane, PA

Upon arrival, Kate and William were welcomed by Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP John Finucane.

Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers

The couple later tried their hand at bartending when they stopped off at the Trademarket outdoor market.

It was followed by a visit to the coastal town from which they take one of their titles Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus.

It is their first trip to Northern Ireland since inheriting their new titles following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.