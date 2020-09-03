Watch: PSNI car involved in blue-light run crash

There were no reports of injuries.

Footage has emerged on social media showing a police car involved in a crash.

It happened in the Antrim area on Sunday.

The footage shows a patrol car overtake the vehicle recording from its dash cam as it approaches a junction in the rain.

Read more Drivers urged to seek refunds after NI car park boss caught ticketing vehicles on public road

The police car then makes a sharp left turn into the road before hitting a car parked waiting to pull out. The patrol car then careers into a barrier, where it is stopped.

There were no reports of injuries.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The footage has been shared and watched thousands of times after it was posted to social media.

A PSNI spokesman said the two-vehicle collision, involving a police vehicle, occurred in the Lough Road area of Antrim on the afternoon of Sunday August 30 at around 12.30pm.

Sergeant Annett added: “The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when there was a collision with a Volvo, being driven by a member of the public.

“Minor damage was caused to the Volvo. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Asked if there was an investigation or if the driver faced sanction, the spokesman added: "The collision remains under investigation."