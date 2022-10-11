Watch: PSNI confirm suspected airsoft weapon found during Belfast security alert

A suspected airsoft type weapon has been discovered by police during a security alert in west Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers attended the scene in the Lenadoon area of the city during the early afternoon, with the local area closed to drivers and pedestrians for a number of hours.

Images captured from the scene showed the suspected replica firearm sitting in a grassy residential area.

The PSNI confirmed the security alert in the area has now ended and thanked the public for their patience.

PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: “We received a report from a member of the public shortly after 12.45pm that a suspected firearm had been discovered in the area

“Officers and ATO attended the scene and local road closures, along with cordons, were in place for a time. The item found is believed to be an airsoft type weapon.

“We would like to thank those who were directly impacted earlier today while police carried out this public safety operation in the area.”