Watch: PSNI perform ‘tactical stop’ on vehicle after night of anti-social behaviour in west Belfast

A night of anti-social behaviour in west Belfast led to PSNI officers having to conduct a “tactical stop” on a car after officers responded to a number of reports of criminality in the area on Sunday.

Police were originally called to the Albert Street area of the city following reports a stolen motorbike was driving erratically at around 6.40pm.

When officers arrived the motorbike then drove off, while a group of young people were dispersed.

A second motorbike which police say “may also have been stolen” then appeared in the area along with a group of youths.

It was around 8.50pm when police said a blue coloured MG car passed officers in the Servia Street area, failing to stop for PSNI requests to do so.

The car caused damage to a red coloured Peugeot 308 which was parked on the Falls Road earlier in the evening.

Social media footage shows the blue car driving up and down the road and spinning out of control, as well as mounting the footpath on several occasions.

It can also be seen trying to avoid a police land rover, as the car narrowly misses onlooking youths standing at the side of the road.

The PSNI said they conducted the stop procedure on the vehicle “due to the danger to other road users and the local community”.

They said the two males in the car made off, before the vehicle was taken from the area by the police.

The PSNI said there were no reports of any damage to the police vehicle during the incident, and the crowd of young people dispersed a short time afterwards.

One of the stolen motorbikes involved in the anti-social behaviour has also been recovered, while the search for the other remains outstanding.

The incident has been condemned online by the local community, while the PSNI said they are investigating.

PSNI Inspector Irwin said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1417 13/02/22.

“Reports of anti-social driving whether in stolen, uninsured, unregistered or even insured vehicles, should not and will not be tolerated.

“The drivers of these vehicles offer absolutely nothing but destruction and potential injury or death, not only to themselves, but to innocent people who may be unfortunate enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Be under no illusion, the people responsible for this type of activity have no thought whatsoever for anyone or for the consequences of their actions, which are reckless in the extreme.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”