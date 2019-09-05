Watch: PSNI probe video showing schoolboy chase on social media - one suffers jaw injury

The PSNI has said they've working to establish the circumstances surrounding a video which emerged on social media showing a chase involving schoolboys on Crumlin Road.

A spokesperson said: "Police are aware of a video circulating on social media."

One group of schoolboys is seen chasing another in the video.

The video shows one group of youths chasing another group, some of whom are wearing school uniforms.

The video was filmed in an interface area in north Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

The DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he's disgusted and appalled by what he described as a sectarian attack on Protestant schoolchildren.

"They were set on by nationalist youths who proceeded to chase them down the road. One of the pupils from Boys Model suffered a suspected broken jaw and is the son of my fellow Councillor Frank McCoubrey.

"This is the latest in a long line of sectarian attacks at interfaces over the past few months. These situations are beginning to spiral out of control," he said.

"It is only a matter of time before someone is killed. Stones, bottles, bricks and petrol bombs are exchanged between rival factions at interfaces across north Belfast almost daily now. It needs to end.

"My thoughts are with those injured and all those who were victimised and chased because of the badge they wear and the community they come from. I will be in contact with the PSNI and others over the coming days to try and put a stop to this behaviour once and for all."

Both schools involved have been approached for a comment.