Watch: PSNI release new CCTV footage in Mark Hall murder investigation

New CCTV footage has been released by police officers investigating the murder of west Belfast man Mark Hall.

The 31-year-old was shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family by two gunmen on December 18.

A number of arrests have been made by the PSNI in connection with the murder.

On Friday, new footage was released showing Mr Hall making his way through the St James’s area towards his family home.

The footage also shows the two gunmen arrive in the area and the vehicle they travelled in.

The PSNI are appealing for the public’s help in their investigation into the murder.

Read more Best friends Warren Crossan and Mark Hall murdered… but that may just be the start of the bloodshed

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a barbaric gun attack on Rodney Drive in west Belfast, on Saturday 18 December 2021.

“That afternoon, at approximately 4.35pm, two gunmen fired shots through the front window of his family home. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died in hospital.

Mark Hall CCTV footage shows him walking with his sister and nephew.

“It shows Mark’s last movements, as he travelled through the St James’s area to the family home on Rodney Drive.

“The footage also shows a silver vehicle, which we believe had a yellow taxi sign on its roof, turn from Donegal Road into St James’s Crescent and stop.

“We believe the footage then shows the two gunmen exit from the rear passenger door of the vehicle, before they walk along an alleyway which runs behind the houses on St James’s Crescent and Rodney Drive.”

On Tuesday a 62-year-old man was arrested by detectives investigating the murder. Previously a 40-year-old man had also been arrested but has since been released following questioning.

Chief Inspector McGuinness added: “Did you see Mark as he made his final journey to his family home on Rodney Drive? Did you see the silver car arrive or leave the area?

“Did you see the two people who got out of the car? We believe the gunmen were wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads. Did you see the shooting? Did you see the gunmen leave the area?

“You can contact detectives directly on 101. Alternatively you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q23-PO1

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.orgwww.crimestoppers-uk.org.”