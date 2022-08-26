Watch: PSNI treating college fire in Lurgan as arson

A fire on the campus of a college in Lurgan is being treated as arson, police have said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 12pm on Friday at a derelict building on the grounds of South Regional College in the Kitchen Hill area.

Sergeant Stewart said that enquiries are continuing and it’s believed the fire was started deliberately.

Those living close to the area were advised to close their windows as emergency services responded.

Eyewitness videos obtained by this newspaper showed firefighters using hoses to douse one of the derelict college buildings and dozens of fire crew members can be seen on site.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances were in attendance after the fire was reported just before noon.

"Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a derelict building. The incident is ongoing,” a spokesperson added.

"Two fire appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and 1 fire appliance from Portadown Fire Station are in attendance.”

A spokesperson from Southern Regional College said: “Further to a fire at an unused outbuilding on Lurgan campus, the campus will be closed for the remainder of the day as a precautionary measure. The public are advised to avoid the area. The Lurgan campus will reopen and normal business will resume on Tuesday, after the Bank Holiday Monday.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart wrote on Facebook: “Folks please avoid Kitchen Hill area. There is a fire at the Southern Regional College site. Fire authorities and police are at the scene.

“I will update everyone further when I have more information.”

Police have urged anyone with relevant information to call 101, quoting reference 805 for August 26.