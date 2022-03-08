Watch: Robbers steal £116k of bikes in planned raid on Moneymore family shop Cicli Sport

They knew exactly what they wanted, says ‘devastated’ boss of Moneymore’s Cicli Sport

The proprietor of a family-owned bicycle shop has spoken of his devastation after thieves stole more than £116,000 of stock from his premises during a pre-planned robbery.

CCTV footage of the raid at Moneymore’s Cicli Sport, which has been in business for almost 50 years, showed the culprits seeking out the most expensive bikes before wheeling them out past a row of houses.

The dearest was a custom-built Pinarello Dogma F worth more than £15,000. The theft is believed to be one of the biggest of its kind in the UK.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the robbery in the Market Street area of the Co Londonderry village to come forward.

Owner of Cicli Sport Jonathan Smyth

Jonathan Smyth, who has run the shop since the death of his father John in 2020, said it was clear the robbers knew what they were looking for in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

“It’s devastating. There were 18 bikes [and bike frames] taken, worth £116,400 in total,” Mr Smyth told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The most expensive was a custom-built bike worth over £15,000 which had been put together for a particular customer with expensive wheels, an expensive saddle and groupset brakes. It was on an expensive frame. Some of the other bikes range upwards of £5,000 apiece.

“The thieves walked past and left the bikes that cost £2,000 and £3,000, so they knew exactly what they were going after.”

Mr Smyth (42), a partner in the business for the past 26 years, believes the robbers visited the shop at an earlier date to scout out what they planned to steal.

Staff are currently examining CCTV footage in the hope of spotting the perpetrators during a prior visit.

“We believe they have been in the shop before and we’re looking for them using our stock of old CCTV,” Mr Smyth said.

“We’ve put pictures of the stolen bikes on our Facebook page to raise awareness of them.”

Cicli Sport, which is fewer than five miles from Cookstown, supplies bicycle brands including Pinarello, Specialized, Giant, Assos, Mavic, Go Pro and Zipp.

CCTV images showing the robbery at Cicli Sport

Mr Smyth’s grandfather Tommy was a well-known cyclist who won many Irish races and set records on a tandem.

The shop, born out of a love of cycling, was set up almost 50 years ago by Mr Smyth’s father John, who died in October 2020 while being treated for cancer.

“Unfortunately, dad’s health deteriorated and he didn’t get back out of hospital after treatment,” said Jonathan, who was his father’s business partner.

“His death was quite sudden and completely unexpected. He was 69 when he died.”

The break-in happened in the early hours of March 6, between 2am and 3.30am.

Jonathan and his wife Jill (43), who were left traumatised by the theft, are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“Vehicles — at least one van — would have been needed to take away the bikes. The amount of stock they took couldn’t have fitted into a car. This was not a spur-of-the moment robbery. This was planned,” he said.

“Other than an attempted break-in years ago, nothing like this has ever happened before.

“As far as we’re aware, there hasn’t been a bicycle robbery of this size in all of Ireland and possibly the UK.”

The police issued an appeal for information in the aftermath of the robbery.

A PSNI spokesperson said 13 bikes and a number of bike frames, worth more than £115,000, had been stolen.

They explained the stolen bikes and frames were of a high value and came from a variety of companies.

“They also have serial numbers attached, so they can be easily tracked,” the PSNI said.

“We would appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious. Our enquiries are continuing.”

The police spokesperson said the two men entered the shop shortly after 2am.

“One is described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, a mask and a hoodie,” they added.

“The other male is believed to be wearing grey trousers, a dark hoodie, orange mask and hood.

“Both of the men appear to be wearing gloves.

“They are observed carrying the stolen bikes across the front of the shop towards the Circular Road on foot, and were last spotted just before 3.30am.”

The spokesperson urged anybody with information to contact the PSNI.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 348 of 07/03/22,” they explained.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting http://crimestoppers-uk.org.