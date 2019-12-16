Watch: Seal takes a stroll along Ballycastle sea front
A seal was caught on camera taking a stroll along Ballycastle sea front.
Footage of the incident was posted on Facebook on Saturday.
It showed the animal crossing the road as people tried to herd it back to sea.
Darren McCambridge, who posted the footage, said the Coastguard attended and the seal returned to the sea.
"Certainly not everyday you see a seal walking about Ballycastle," he said.
