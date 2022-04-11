Watch: second World War Two mortar bomb discovered on Murlough beach in a month

A second World War Two mortar bomb has been discovered along Newcastle’s Murlough beach, for the second time in just one month.

Newcastle Coastguard team was tasked to the beach on Monday evening after the discovery.

The beach was closed to the public until army technical officers arrived and carried out a controlled explosion.

The Co Down team posted on their Facebook page urging walkers to be vigilant and not to approach any suspicious objects on the beach.

“This is the second discovery of WW2 ordnance on Murlough beach in a month,” they said.

“We would urge the public to be vigilant while out walking, not to touch anything suspicious and to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if in any way concerned about an object on the beach.”

The first World War Two mortar bomb was discovered on March 17 along the same stretch of beach.