Watch: Serious flooding in Co Tyrone village after heavy downpour

Residents in the village of Sion Mills in Co Tyrone have been hit by serious flooding after a heavy downpour on Sunday evening.

Footage of flooding on a street in Sion Mills has appeared on social media showing knee-deep water with a car stranded in the middle of the road.

A PSNI spokesman said a multi-agency response was underway in the village.

"A number of residents have been evacuated and several roads in and around Sion Mills remain closed with diversion in place," police said.

"Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route."

The Belfast Telegraph understands the flooding is due to blocked storm drains rather than flooding from the nearby Mourne River.

A Northern Ireland Fire Service spokesman said: “NIFRS has received approximately 28 calls to flood related incidents since 6pm this evening. As a result we have mobilised resources to 21 incidents mainly in and around Sion Mills and the Lisnaskea area.

"We continue to work with our partner agencies to maintain public safety and as a result of a number conference calls and on site meetings this evening, we have ensured a co-ordinated approach is being maintained in the affected areas.

"A combination of local crews and specialist water rescue teams worked extremely hard in challenging conditions, to assist those immediately impacted by the flooding."

Sinn Fein MP Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said: “More than 30 homes have been flooded in the Main Street area of Sion Mills following severe rain, with flood waters several feet high in some areas.

“An incident centre has been set up at McGillon’s garage in the village and the main A5 road has been closed as a result of the severe weather.

“Melvin Leisure Centre in Strabane has been opened as a rest centre for those affected by the Sion flooding and buses have been put on to take people from the village.

“This flooding has been extremely distressing for local residents and every effort must be made to support them and to ensure it does not happen again.

“Sinn Fein representatives are on the ground helping residents and have been in contact with the emergency services and other statutory agencies and will keep local residents up to date with what is happening.

“Any residents concerned about flooding should contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.”