Watch: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tells UK Government help for Afghanistan refugees ‘urgently required’

The British Government has been urged to “step up now” to provide safety for Afghan refugees as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke in the House of Commons.

Mr Donaldson also paid tribute to the nine service personnel from Northern Ireland who died in Afghanistan during his remarks, as he told MPs in Westminster humanitarian assistance is now “urgently required” in the country.

Also speaking during the recall of Parliament was Mr Donaldson’s colleague Ian Paisley, who called on the Prime Minister to evacuate hundreds of missionaries on the ground in the country.

Read more Afghanistan: Stormont department refutes BBC claim it sat on Government refugee support request for six weeks

"He will be aware that there are 228 missionaries in Afghanistan currently under sentence of death, those missionaries need to be taken out of Afghanistan,” said Mr Paisley.

"Will the Prime Minister assure the house every effort will be made to bring back to safe haven, people whose lives are under threat as a result of the catastrophe and foreign policy episode that has gone on in that country?”

Responding to the question, Boris Johnson said the Government is doing “everything we can” to help evacuate people from Afghanistan.

The UK Government has said they will work with other nations and pledged to resettle 5,000 Afghans in the UK in the first year under a new resettlement scheme, with a commitment of up to 20,000.

On Wednesday afternoon the Northern Ireland Executive issued a statement from the First Ministers confirming an offer to provide sanctuary for Afghan refugees.

First Minister Paul Givan said Northern Ireland was prepared to offer sanctuary, while deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said discussions are underway to see what assistance can be provided.

During his comments in the House of Commons, Mr Donaldson also paid tribute to those service personnel from Northern Ireland who died while serving in Afghanistan, reading out each of the names of those who passed away.

"Today as we look on at the situation in Afghanistan we think first and foremost of the plight of the people of that beleaguered country. It is my view that today is not a day for political point scoring,” said Mr Donaldson.

"I think that the people in Afghanistan, the people who are in desperation at Kabul airport, don’t want to hear our point scoring they want to know what we are going to do to help them.

"I also want to pay tribute today to our brave service men and women and others who have served our countries and those in particular who have sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan.

"First and foremost we must look to the humanitarian assistance that is now urgently required. Especially to those men and women who supported our armed forces in Afghanistan.

"I, like many in this house, have had veterans contacting me, knowing interpreters, civilian staff who worked in Camp Bastion and other military bases occupied by the British Armed forces, desperate to know what we are going to do to help those men and women.

"We need to step up now, as they stepped up for us...we must now step up for them and offer them sanctuary."

He also said the UK Government should not be proceeding with plans to cut the international aid budget under plans to reduce the figure to 0.5% of national income, down from 0.7%.

“We cannot seriously at this time contemplate cutting our international aid budget when people are in absolute desperation,” he added.

"It is the mark of this country that it is strong in its humanity, in its desire to help others.”

The Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said the scheme being introduced by the UK Government to resettle Afghan refugees is “woefully inadequate”.

"The Government claims the UK cannot accommodate 20,000 people in one go – this is fundamentally untrue, out of step with devolved nations and feeds into racist myths around immigration,” he said.

“Until last week, the Home Office claimed Kabul was safe. This year alone, the Government rejected the asylum applications of 76 Afghan nationals, including ten women and one girl.

"People fleeing the Taliban have been deported back to face this horror and Afghans currently in the UK, living in fear and uncertainty, must be given unconditional protection.”