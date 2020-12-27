Watch: Sleighing on the hills of Belfast as Storm Bella brings freezing conditions to Northern Ireland

With snow and ice warnings in place until Monday morning, Storm Bella has brought near freezing conditions across Northern Ireland with snow on the hills and biting sleet and showers.

A yellow weather warning remains in place from 6pm on Sunday evening until 10am on Monday for snow and ice.

But after a frosty night, Monday is set to be a much brighter day with sunny spells.

Eastern areas of Northern Ireland will be mostly dry, but scattered showers will continue in the west, turning heavier as the day progresses.

Eamon the dog aged 1 first time on a sleigh doesn’t quite go to plan during the snow on the hills of Belfast on December 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Eamon the dog aged 1 tries sleighing for the first time on the hills of Belfast on December 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Clarke and Slane family as snow falls on the hills of Belfast on December 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Clarke and Slane family build a snowman on the hills of Belfast on December 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Clarke and Slane family build a snowman on the hills of Belfast on December 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Clarke and Slane family build a snowman on the hills of Belfast on December 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Clarke and Slane family build a snowman on the hills of Belfast on December 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

There will be strong northerly winds, with a maximum temperature of around 5 °C.

Met Office forecasters say the chilly weather is set to continue for the next few days.

Showers will be most frequent in western areas where it will be blustery, and with wintry showers on high ground.

Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure - whose drivers will be salting main roads - has advised motorists to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.