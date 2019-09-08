Watch: Sports car catches fire outside Belfast City Airport
The Fire Service attended the scene after a car caught fire outside Belfast City Airport on Sunday afternoon.
Footage circulated on social media showed the car engulfed in flames on the Sydenham bypass.
It was initially thought to be a Ferrari but a spokesperson for the company later confirmed this was not the case and that the car was an imitation.
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson confirmed they attended the incident on Sunday.
"We are in attendance after a car caught fire outside Belfast City Airport. We have one appliance in attendance," the spokesperson said.
The fire was then extinguished by fire service personnel.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.