Watch: Sports car catches fire outside Belfast City Airport

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS A Ferrari caught fire on Sunday afternoon on the Belfast Bound Sydenham bypass near Belfast City Airport. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS A Ferrari caught fire on Sunday afternoon on the Belfast Bound Sydenham bypass near Belfast City Airport. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS A Ferrari caught fire on Sunday afternoon on the Belfast Bound Sydenham bypass near Belfast City Airport. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS A Ferrari caught fire on Sunday afternoon on the Belfast Bound Sydenham bypass near Belfast City Airport. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

The car caught fire on the Sydenham bypass.

The Fire Service attended the scene after a car caught fire outside Belfast City Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Footage circulated on social media showed the car engulfed in flames on the Sydenham bypass.

It was initially thought to be a Ferrari but a spokesperson for the company later confirmed this was not the case and that the car was an imitation.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson confirmed they attended the incident on Sunday.

"We are in attendance after a car caught fire outside Belfast City Airport. We have one appliance in attendance," the spokesperson said.

The fire was then extinguished by fire service personnel.