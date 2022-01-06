Watch: Stormont row erupts over UDR book in background of Jim Allister during committee meeting

A book about the UDR which was prominently displayed in the background of TUV leader Jim Allister while he was speaking remotely has led to a row in Stormont.

Mr Allister was speaking virtually during Wednesday’s Finance Committee, after which the Sinn Fein MLA Maoliosa McHugh raised a query with the committee clerk.

The West Tyrone MLA described the copy of Anthony Leask’s ‘Conspicuous Gallantry’ as being “on very prominent display” in the background of Mr Allister’s study.

In a statement, Mr McHugh claimed the 2020 military history book - which details the men and women who served in the Ulster Defence Regiment between 1970-1992 – could have “real potential to cause offence”.

Mr Allister claimed the “contents of my study are none of his business” and hit back at Sinn Fein for blocking “a centenary stone, a rose bush for the centenary and a tree being planted for Her Majesty’s Jubilee”.

He said he “refused to take any notice of Mr McHugh’s silly objection” and during the session said he had “no apology to make”.

During the meeting of the committee, Mr McHugh can be heard directing his query to the clerk and chairman Steve Aiken and questioned whether there is a “code of conduct” on such matters.

“I know that on other committees I have been on, the clerk to those committee’s has pointed out about the neutrality of a background. I have to raise this issue just in relation to Jim Allister,” he said.

“It seems a wee bit like product placement, is he marketing the book?” Mr McHugh said.

“At the same time the clerk seemed to imply there is no code of conduct in relation to the neutrality of a background. I’d like the clerk to check that out for me.”

Responding, the committee clerk said: “I am unaware of guidance in respect of neutrality of backgrounds for members attending remotely but I am happy to take that away and come back to the committee.”

The DUP MLA for Mid Ulster Keith Buchanan claimed the intervention had left members in the committee “embarrassed”.

“We have serious business to do and Sinn Fein's greatest concern is the contents of someone's bookshelf,” he said.

He added: “The unscripted view put forward in a Committee meeting demonstrates a lot about the true Sinn Fein attitude and towards the British identity in Northern Ireland.”

In a statement, Mr McHugh said: “Workplaces should be neutral spaces. Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable in their workplace.

“I sought clarification from the clerk on the issue of such product placement during Committee meetings, which apparently annoyed Mr Allister who used the occasion to make political points about the conflict in the north of Ireland which is now thankfully behind us.

“Mr Allister’s prominent display of this book during a Committee meeting had the very real potential to cause offence to the many victims of this now disbanded force.”

He added: “I sought clarity from the clerk on the issue of guidance when MLAs are remotely engaging with the assembly or committees of the assembly as would be expected by my constituents, many of whom have been, or who’s family members have been, victims of the UDR.”