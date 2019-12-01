Watch: Suspected stolen car overturns at west Belfast roundabout

A suspected stolen car overturned after crashing at a roundabout in west Belfast on Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10pm at the Michael Ferguson roundabout on the Stewartstown Road in Poleglass.

Police with a suspected stolen car that overturned at the Michael Ferguson roundabout on November 30th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Dramatic footage from the scene shows extensive damage to the silver Mazda car, including a smashed windscreen. The driver and passenger airbags were also deployed in the crash.

PSNI Inspector Steven Weatherald said: "Police received a report at 10:05pm of a single-vehicle collision on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast at 10.05pm last night.

"It was reported that a car had overturned at a roundabout and two males were seen running away from the vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about this, or who was in the area and saw what occurred, or captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 30/11/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.